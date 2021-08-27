Producer Anand Pandit Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Did ‘Chehre’ For Free

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most loved and celebrated stars of Indian cinema, did not charge any fee for his newly released movie Chehre, the film’s producer revealed in an interview. Big B will be seen in the lead role alongside Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in the mystery thriller releasing on August 27.

In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, the producer of the film, Anand Pandit revealed that the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan did the film for free, did not charge a single penny and even paid for his own international travel expenses while shooting the film. The producer further said that Amitabh even agreed to be credited for a friendly appearance in Chehre due to tax reasons. He was completely professional and committed to his work, Pandit said.

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan was highly impressed by the script and he agreed to do the film in no time. In the Rumy Jafry’s directorial venture, Big B will be seen playing the lead role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will portray a business tycoon. Television actress Krystle D’Souza is also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The film faced several delays for its release due to the restrictions amid Covid-19 pandemic. Talking about the film’s theatrical release, producer Anand Pandit stated that the whole team always wanted it to be showcased in the right way only.

He said in the interview, “The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens.”

Meanwhile, the seasoned actor Amitabh Bachchan has many films in the pipeline including ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Jhund’, a remake of ‘The Intern’. Amitabh is currently hosting the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on Sony TV.

