Producer Asit Modi Confirms Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Even though Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been faring quite well in the last two years, fans are still not able to get over the loss of Dayaben. Now, in an interesting turn of events, the producers have revealed that the fan favorite character will soon be back on the sets of the show.

Dayaben, who is played by Disha Vakani, had taken a maternity leave from the show in 2017. She did not return following her delivery stating that she still needed to look after her little daughter. Speaking to TOI while shooting for a Gandhi Jayanti special episode, Asit Modi revealed that Disha had accepted and is now ready to return to her Dayaben avatar. Following her two year absence from the show, Modi stated that inculcating her back into the storyline would take a month.

He also revealed that he had insisted and requested Disha to return to the show several times but the latter had turned the requests down stating she was not ready to leave her daughter alone. Despite the insisting, Modi cleared the air that there was no bad blood between the two and that the show has been pushed without Dayaben's character for as long as possible.

Even though there have not been any confirmations, it is being speculated that the coming Navratri 2019 special episodes would be the ripe time for Dayaben's return.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.