Producer Confirms Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack to Release in Cinema Halls

Production and distribution company Pen Studios confirmed, in an official statement, that the films Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Attack will release theatrically, and denied all rumours about these films opting for a direct-to-OTT release.

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumors doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres- Dr Jayantilal Gada Chairman and MD Pen Studios.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the post-production stage. The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13. RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.

Attack, directed by debutante filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand, is based on a true story about a hostage crisis and will feature John Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

