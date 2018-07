Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

A day after director Ali Abbas Zafar fuelled Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement rumours, Bharat movie co-producer Nikhil Namit on Saturday confirmed the news while dubbing the former Miss World 'unprofessional'."Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly," Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, told the Mid-day On Thursday, director Ali Abbas Zafar had hinted at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement when he tweeted that the actress decided to opt out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat for a "very special" reason, which she informed them just in “the Nick of time”.Ali tweeted: "Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."Speculation mounted about an engagement after it was reported by People magazine that Jonas, 25, popped the question to Chopra during their recent trip to London when the Quantico star celebrated her 36th birthday. As per the publication, Jonas went all out, shutting down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy an engagement ring for his lady love.Reportedly, Chopra had to begin shooting Bharat in mid-August after completing her 10-day-long schedule for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Bharat began last Sunday with Khan who essays the role of a motorcycle stuntman. The film also features Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste.