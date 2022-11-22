Producer Dil Raju Turns Journalist At Masooda’s Success Press Meet

Producer Dil Raju’s latest venture, Masooda, hit the big screen on November 18, and it opened to praise from film critics and the audience. The Sai Kiran directorial has also been performing well at the box office. After a positive reception, team Masooda held a success press meeting for the Telugu film on November 21.

The press meet was held at Ramanaidu film studio, Hyderabad. At the event, Dil Raju decided to introduce an impromptu twist by asking Rahul some questions regarding the film. Everyone present at the press meet was surprised to see Dil Raju turn into a journalist and ask some interesting questions to the film’s cast.

Dil Raju initiated the conversation by asking Rahul what prompted him to decide not to reduce Masooda’s run time of 160 minutes. The producer then recalled that he had asked Rahul to drop the length to make it slick and entertaining. However, Rahul had a different take on the same. According to him, cutting the runtime would have devoid the film of many interesting elements, which have proven to be vital for its success. Although Rahul agreed with Dil Raju’s take on making films from a commercial standpoint, he said that it should, however, not compromise the quality of the movie.

After this question, Dil Raju appreciated Rahul’s passion towards his work. The producer said that he stepped forward to produce Masooda only when he was convinced of Rahul’s outstanding work. He also added that Rahul was so sure of Masooda’s success that he didn’t even edit a single frame.

Rahul was quite elated on hearing this and expressed his happiness about renowned producers like Dil Raju supporting his work. According to him, Dil Raju producing Masooda under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations is one of the best moments of his career.

Read all the Latest Movies News here