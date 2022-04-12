Producer-Director Guneet Monga Gets Engaged With Sunny Kapoor; Check Pictures

Many of our tinsel town lovers are getting married and committing to one another for the rest of their lives. Guneet Monga, the producer and director, is the latest to join the carousel after our darling Ranbir and Alia. Guneet recently put a ring on her boyfriend Sunny Kapoor, a fashion entrepreneur. Guneet shared some amazing images on April 11 and set the internet on fire.

The film producer, tagging Sunny on Instagram, shared a series of photos from their engagement ceremony. The duo was in so much love in each of the photos.

Sunny was dressed in a beige self-embroidered kurta with mirror-work and paired it with a jacket and pyjama, while Guneet looked stunning in a royal blue silk saree with silver needlework. She accentuated her appearance with ear cuff jhumkas, maang teeka, and a regal three-tiered necklace, as well as bangles.

She also wrote a touching note dedicated to Sunny. “Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station. And that’s where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom & Dad’s blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day.”

Fans and industry pals bombarded her social media post with congratulations as soon as the 38-year-old producer revealed her engagement. “Omgggg Congratulationsssss may this new journey be filled with an abundance of love,” said Rakul Preet Singh, the Bollywood actress. Director Karan Johar also chimed in with “Badhai ho."

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend, also congratulated the couple. Dia Mirza and Ananya Panday both reacted and celebrated the couple.

Ekta Kapoor couldn’t contain her delight and responded charmingly, saying, “Woooooaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh”.

Guneet has supported highly acclaimed films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait through Sikhya Entertainment. She was also a documentary, Period’s, executive producer. End of Sentence, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019 and won the title.

