Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Gets 3-month Rigorous Imprisonment for TDS Payment Delay

Firoz Nadiadwala has produced hit comedy franchises like Welcome and Hera Pheri.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Gets 3-month Rigorous Imprisonment for TDS Payment Delay
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been sentenced to three-month rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a Mumbai city court for delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh as tax deducted at source (TDS) for the fiscal year 2009-10.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RS Sarkale found Nadiadwala guilty of committing offence under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act and awarded him three months of rigorous jail term.

The case of delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh TDS is related to the financial year 2009-10. A complaint against Nadiadwala, known for producing hit Hindi films like Phir Hera Pheri and Welcome, was registered by an income tax officer in March 2014.

The officer alleged that the film producer had not given the exact reason for not paying the TDS amount within the stipulated period.
When contacted, Nadiadwala declined to comment on the issue, saying the matter is sub-judice.

Welcome and Hera Pheri are among the most successful comedy movies in Bollywood, both starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Both have gone on to spawn franchises with their sequels which were also produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. It has been reported that Hera Pheri 3 is also in the making.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram