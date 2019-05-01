English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Gets 3-month Rigorous Imprisonment for TDS Payment Delay
Firoz Nadiadwala has produced hit comedy franchises like Welcome and Hera Pheri.
Image: Twitter
Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been sentenced to three-month rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a Mumbai city court for delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh as tax deducted at source (TDS) for the fiscal year 2009-10.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RS Sarkale found Nadiadwala guilty of committing offence under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act and awarded him three months of rigorous jail term.
The case of delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh TDS is related to the financial year 2009-10. A complaint against Nadiadwala, known for producing hit Hindi films like Phir Hera Pheri and Welcome, was registered by an income tax officer in March 2014.
The officer alleged that the film producer had not given the exact reason for not paying the TDS amount within the stipulated period.
When contacted, Nadiadwala declined to comment on the issue, saying the matter is sub-judice.
Welcome and Hera Pheri are among the most successful comedy movies in Bollywood, both starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Both have gone on to spawn franchises with their sequels which were also produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. It has been reported that Hera Pheri 3 is also in the making.
