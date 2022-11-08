Producer K. Rajan Lashes Out at Director Anudeep KV for Prince’s Box Office Failure

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated romantic comedy, Prince, was released on October 21. It failed to impress audiences and critics. According to viewers, director Anudeep KV had nothing novel to offer to viewers in this drama. Producer K. Rajan also shared this opinion and blamed Anudeep for the failure of Prince. He said that Sivakarthikeyan was on a success spree with movies like Doctor and Don. However, that came to a halt with the failure of Prince. According to Rajan, directors should be held responsible for both the success and failure of a movie.

Rajan made these scathing remarks at the music launch of the film Gurumoorthy. Many viewers might agree with what Rajan had to say about Anudeep. The box office failure of Prince has caused a humongous loss of Rs 15 crore to producers. Despite boasting a stellar star cast and intriguing elements, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience. Besides bad direction — cliché storyline, cringe comedy scenes and lack of on-screen chemistry between Sivakarthikeyan and actress Maria Ryaboshapka were also said to have been the cause behind its box office failure.

According to reports, Sivakarthikeyan’s fans were also not happy with his decision of collaborating with Anudeep, because of the underwhelming performance of his film First Day First Show. Anudeep has barely one hit movie to his credit, titled Jathi Ratnalu. Viewers believed that the film was a success only due to the fantastic comic timing of the lead cast. Some followers believed that the combination of Telugu content and Tamil artists proved disastrous for Prince.

Keeping the failure of Prince aside, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for his upcoming film Maaveeran. This Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, directed by Madonne Ashwin, was on hold for some time. Rumours are rife that there were some creative differences between Sivakarthikeyan and Madonne, due to which Maaveeran’s shooting was stopped. Some reports have stated that the film’s shooting was halted due to the heavy rains in Chennai.

