Tamil comic artist Redin Kingsley has made his way up to being one of the topmost comedians with his ability to make the audience laugh their hearts out by performing hilarious antics on screen. But now, he is facing trouble on the professional front following a legal case by producer Manikandan.

As stated in reports, Manikandan has filed a complaint against Redin and the complaint states that the latter has refused to act in his film Legpiece after taking full remuneration. According to Manikandan, Redin was paid for 10 days of work and he left his film midway after working for only 4 days. Producers Guild has sought an explanation from Redin over this matter. Redin, on the other hand, has not shared anything related to this case on social media. Fans will surely be worried whether this case might start a difficult time for the Tamil comedian, who is currently at the top of his game with many successful films to his credit.

Apart from this case, Redin has dominated the headlines because of his upcoming film Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Redin’s fans were excited after the makers of Mark Antony, also starring Vishal, dropped a new poster of the film along with an update that the shoot will be wrapped up soon. The poster had Vishal, SJ Suryah and Sunil in an intense look. Vishal wrote, “#MarkAntony Marking towards finishing! #FromTheWorldOfMarkAntony (sic)." The picture went viral on social media.

Redin’s look was equally brilliant and after watching the poster, his fans feel that this role will be quite different in comparison to characters he has performed previously. The look shows Redin with dishevelled hair, donning a rugged avatar and a band tied on his forehead. His character has been titled Maserati.

Redin’s fans are looking forward to Mark Antony’s release with a lot of anticipation which is touted to be a 1975 period gang war action film. According to a report published in India Today, producers are leaving no stone overturned to make this a film filled with gravity-defying action sequences. Reportedly, some of the action sequences related to this magnum opus were shot at East Coast Road, Chennai. As stated in the portal, now the team has moved to sets at EVP Film City where even heavier action sequences are being shot. Ace stunt choreographer Peter Hein will be directing the two action sequences at EVP.

