Producer Nagendra Babu Helps Naga Srinu, The Ex-Hairdresser of Manchu Family

It appears there’s no end to troubles for veteran actor Mohan Babu. It was only a few weeks ago that his film Son of India tanked at the box office. Following that, the Mohan Babu family came under attack from trolls. And now, his family’s hairdresser Naga Srinu has alleged that Mohan Babu and his son Vishnu Manchu had insulted him.

Naga alleged that he was forced to kneel, and the father-son duo hurled casteist slurs at him. A lawsuit has been filed against the hairdresser for allegedly stealing a makeup kit worth Rs 5 lakh. Naga was then forced to quit, and he has been going through a lot of financial hardships.

What has added to Naga’s troubles is her bedridden mother, two differently-abled daughters and a wife to take care of. Naga felt helpless and didn’t know what to do. Producer Nagendra Babu has stepped forward to help Naga now.

Nagendra Babu has contributed a sum of Rs 50,000 to Naga’s account. Nagendra Babu also assured Naga of providing financial help for his daughters. Lawyer KKalyan Dileep Sunkara has also updated about this matter on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu has landed in serious trouble over the issue. Nayee Brahmin leaders have asked Mohan Babu and his son to apologise publicly to Naga Srinu for hurting their sentiments.

Naga had been working as a hairdresser in Mohan Babu’s family for 11 years. He recently made a video describing all the torture he went through at the hands of Mohan Babu and his son. Naga said that all the torture inflicted on him has been recorded in TV cameras. According to him, this incident has happened on February 17 at 01:00 pm. Naga also said that after hearing the allegations levelled against him, his mother suffered a heart attack.

It remains to be seen how Mohan Babu and his family react to the charges.

