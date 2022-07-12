Producer Neelima Guna Dismisses Reports of Anushka Shetty Working in Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen entertaining the audience with her much-anticipated mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The buzz around the project increased when reports came out that Anushka Shetty, too, would be a part of this project. These reports were denied by Shaakuntalam co-producer Neelima Guna, who said that Anushka has helped in Shaakuntalam’s making but didn’t act in it.

With Neelima Guna stepping in to deny these reports, it was clear that the inclusion of Anushka in Shaakuntalam was a rumour. The fact that Anushka worked with director Gunasekhar earlier also fuelled these rumours. They collaborated on the film Rudhramadevi. The film depicted the life of the brave warrior princess Rudhramadevi. She was a prominent ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau.

Rudhramadevi garnered mixed reviews with many criticising the slow pace of the film. During the shooting of this film, Anushka was able to understand Gunasekhar’s vision properly. According to reports, this could be one of the reasons that she is helping him in Shaakuntalam’s making.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s first look from this film increased her excitement around it. The actress was seen in a white saree amid nature and deers. She looked every bit charming in this poster.

Apart from Samantha, Shaakuntalam boasts of a stellar star cast including Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi and others. The shooting for this magnum opus is completed. Shaakuntalam is expected to release this year. This film will explore the love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala. Shakuntala was the daughter of Vishwamitra and Menaka.

