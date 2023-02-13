When one talks about the power couples in the entertainment industry, Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi tops the list. The duo had been painting the town red with their mushy pictures and kept giving fans some major couple goals.

Keeping the momentum steady, Ravindar recently treated fans to another photo with the duo dressed in all black. The Sutta Kadhai producer poured his heart out in the caption for his wife and wrote that he feels extremely happy after watching her smiling. Mahalakshmi was on cloud nine with such a sweetest wish from her hubby and replied in the comment section, “Aww my love, thanks for making me the proudest woman on Earth."

Fans of both celebrities conveyed their best wishes to the couple and also advised Ravindar to start working on his fitness for the sake of his wife. Others also showered fire and heart emoticons, signifying their love for the photo.

Professional life is another reason why Ravindar and Mahalakshmi continue to dominate headlines in media circles. On the work front, both are occupied with their upcoming projects as with Kaadhal Conditions Apply. Touted to be a youth-centric romantic drama, Kaadhal Conditions Apply’s audio launch was held some time back in Chennai with much fanfare according to Navjeevan Express.

At the event, Ravindar expressed his thoughts about this film and said, “There has always been a good understanding between me and Nitin Sathya. Nithin shows complete enthusiasm and energy in the creation of films. Tamil cinema needs talented actors like Mahat. Actors like Vivek Prasanna have to be celebrated. I am happy to see them performing in this movie. All the actors have done a tremendous job in this movie. The technicians in this movie are brilliant and talented. I strongly believe this movie will be a great success. This is the only profitable movie that I have produced till now. I thank everyone.” For those who don’t know, Nitin Sathya is the co-producer of Kaadhal Conditions Apply.

Mahalakshmi has also remained a foot forward in the promotions of Kaadhal Conditions Apply and dropped a picture from the film’s audio launch.

The production regarding Kaadhal Conditions Apply is going on in full swing and is expected to hit the cinema halls in May 2024.

