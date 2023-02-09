Producer Ronnie Screwvala appeared to be unimpressed with a trade analyst’s tweet suggesting Pathaan has beaten Dangal’s box office collection. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer film has been shattering box office records from the day it released. The film has beaten records previously held by films like KGF 2 and Baahubali 2.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the updated box office collection and revealed that Pathaan has now beaten Dangal’s record. The tweet got a strong reaction from producer Ronnie Screwvala. In a now-deleted tweet (as reported by Indian Express), Ronnie said that Pathaan would never beat Dangal’s box office collection.

“Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest grossing Hindi movie globally — just in China it did Rs 1200 crore plus. Just so we keep the record straight," he reportedly tweeted.

Taran Adarsh tweeted that Pathaan had surpassed Dangal’s box office collection domestically. “#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr," he tweeted.

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan in the lead, was the highest-grossing Bollywood film domestically. However, Pathaan shattered the record in less than two weeks. Nevertheless, Dangal still has a high worldwide box office collection benchmark set. The film earned 303 million dollars (Rs 2200 crore approx) internationally.

Meanwhile, speaking with Pinkvilla, Pathaan director Sidharth Anand said that he is ‘thrilled’ to see the overwhelming response his film is getting. “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here