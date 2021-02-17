Producer Salman Khan Trying to Bring Sunil Grover Back to Kapil Sharma's Show, Claim Reports

Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, is reportedly trying to bring back comedian Sunil Grover as Gutthi. Several reports claim that Salman tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma, although no official announcement hasn't been made yet.

Sunil left the show a few years ago, following an apparent rift with Kapil. His character of Gutthi was a raging hit with the audience of the comedy chat show, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a comeback.

As per report in Koimoi.com, Salman is trying to make peace between the two of them. A few days back, fans went crazy when Kapil's makeup man shared a picture with Sunil on Facebook.

In the meantime, The Kapil Sharma Show has temporarily gone off-air after the host took a paternity leave post the birth of his second child earlier this month. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second kid, a boy, on February 1. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra. Kapil tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed baby girl Anayra in 2019.

The second season of the comedy show, with Salman Khan attached as one of the producers, currently airs on Sony TV. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why is the show going off air, Sharma replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” When another user posed a similar question about the show, the 39-year-old actor said the show is only taking a “small break”. The comedy show features an ensemble of artistes, including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.