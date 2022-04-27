Producer Singaravelan Arrested After Actor Vimal's Complaint. Details Inside

Singaravelan, the producer of Mannar Vagaiyara, has been arrested and two more people, who filed a complaint against actor Vimal, have been booked under section 5 of IPC.

Producer Gopi had lodged a Rs 5 crore fraud complaint against actor Vimal a few days ago. Following this complaint, actor Vimal complained against producer Singaravelan.

“Vimal has not repaid the bank loan of Rs 5 crore to me. He is currently contracted to star in more than 10 films. But he is cheating me by not returning the Rs 5 crore,” said Gopi in his complaint.

Meanwhile, acting upon Vimal’s complaint, Chennai Virukambakkam police recently arrested Singaravelan. It has also been reported that Vimal has also registered a complaint against Gopi and Thirunavukarasu under section 5.

Vimal had complained to the Virukambakkam police station in 2020, stating that producer Singaravelan and some of his friends were using his name to prepare fake documents, start a production company and be involved in money laundering. They have embezzled millions from many filmmakers.”

