Producer Singaravelan Gets Conditional Bail in Money Laundering Case Filed By Actor Vemal

Producer Singaravelan has been granted conditional bail in the money laundering case filed against him by actor Vemal. The court has asked him to fulfil certain conditions, including the withdrawal of the complaint against Vemal and paying an amount of Rs 25,000 within seven days to sustain the order.

Last month, Singaravelan was arrested following a complaint filed by actor Vemal, alleging that the producer swindled crores after the release of Mannar Vagaiyara. The complaint was filed against the producer in 2020 to take Rs. 2 crores from Vemal to pay the financiers by showing fake documents and not returning them. After that, the producer, with the help of his friends, also filed several cases with the Chennai police against actor Vemal. However, Vemal offered various documents to the police to prove his case.

After investigating the matter closely, the police arrested Singaravelan on April 26. After filing a petition in the court for bail, the producer was granted conditional bail. The petition filed by the producer claims that he’ll withdraw all the cases against actor Vemal and won’t cross paths with him in future ever. After the first hearing, the court dismissed the bail application. However, now, the producer has been granted bail.

The judge has put forward certain conditions in front of Singaravelan. The court has asked him to hand over the misused documents to actor Vemal within three days and withdraw all complaints made against him by the producer and his friends within seven days. The producer and his friends will have to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 to the court and sign a bond to sustain orders.

RELATED NEWS S Janaki's Son Murali Krishna Clarifies that the Singer is Perfectly Fine

The court has also asked Singaravelan to appear before the investigating officers daily and sign the documents. The orders ask the Saidapet police to automatically cancel the bail if the conditions are not met within seven days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.