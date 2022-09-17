Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Sunny Deol Once Cheated Him, Did Not Return Money

Bollywood producer and director Suneel Darshan has accused Sunny Deol of cheating him and not returning the signing amount even after refusing to do the film. Darshan and Deol have worked in Ajay, Inteqam and Lootere. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his show, Suneel Darshan revealed that Deol for his 1996 film Ajay,Sunny Deol accepted the signing amount and then refused to do the film. He did not even refund the money.

The producer claimed that both of them were close friends, however the actor took the fee and later refused to work in the film. Suneel said that because of Sunny Deol he had to release the film Ajay in 1996 without an ending. Ajay remained incomplete because Sunny Deol went to London without finishing the shooting of the movie. However, the film was received well by the audiences and it was a hit at the box office. Suneel Darshan alleged that Sunny Deol has not returned the money even after 20 years.

“Sunny had forced me into a promise that I would support him for the next phase of his career, to which I contributed my one year, with a promise from him that he would be taking up my next movie, for which he was signed and financial obligations were concluded. When Sunny went to London, it was for a project, which did not happen. I thought that after this, he might work on the project but he didn’t,” said Suneel.

The filmmaker also revealed that earlier, Sunny was to be cast in the movie Janwaar, but he did not honour the commitment, hence Akshay Kumar was roped in. The film Janwaar proved to be a milestone in Akshay Kumar’s career. “I decided to give Sunny more time, but because there were some financial complications (on another project), I needed to return my money. But that didn’t happen. It eventually came to a point where I felt that I can’t wait for him anymore, and I moved on,” added Suneel.

After the show, Suneel Darshan posted on social media that “the reality must be exposed so that Truth prevails… Not the signing but beyond the entire price… Power-lobbies are so intoxicated that they fear none… But ‘der hai andher nahi’, as I wait for over 2 decades for final justice to prevail someday…”

