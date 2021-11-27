Producer Suresh Kamatchi Celebrates Success of Maanadu With Actor Simbu; Shares Pics

Producer Suresh Kamatchi on Friday celebrated the success of the recently released, Maanaadu, starring actor Silambarasan popularly known as Simbu. He arranged a chocolate cake to celebrate the release of the film and its successful run in theatres since its release on Thursday. He has also shared a few pictures from the celebrations. According to reports, the film minted nearly 8 crores on Thursday and Rs 5 crore on Friday.

In the pictures, producer Suresh is seen with actor Simbu feeding cake to each other to celebrate the success of Maanaadu. “We happily shared the success,” Suresh said while sharing the pictures on Twitter.

Tamil film Maanaadu hit the theatres on Thursday amid confusion over its release date. Even after its early morning shows and first shows in many theatres were cancelled, but it has turned out to be the fourth-best opening day box office of this year after ‘Annaatthe’, ‘Maaster’, and ‘Karnan’.

The film, based on the concept of the time loop, is reportedly impressing the moviegoers and also receiving good reviews from film critics. Maanaadu is a political thriller with the concept of time loop at its core. The film had gone through financial struggles and last-minute hiccups before its release on November 25. The makers of the film are expecting huge success at the box office.

In the film helmed by director Venkat Prabhu, Silambarasan is essaying the role of a Muslim youngster Abdul Khaaliq. Simbu’s character is trapped in a time loop and navigates through his thoughts

The film shot in Tamil has been dubbed as Time Loop in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindu languages. Apart from Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, the film features SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

