Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Brother Vir Chopra Dies Due to Covid-19

Producer Vir Chopra seems to have contracted Covid-19 while on vacation in Maldives, and succumbed to complications after 3 weeks in hospital, say sources.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s elder brother and producer Vir Chopra has passed away. Reportedly, Chopra lost the battle to COVID-19 on Monday. According to a source, he was admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai where he was being treated for Coronavirus for almost 21 days.

The source also reveals that the producer was on a vacation in Maldives when his health condition deteriorated. “There is not much clarity but it seems that Chopra contracted coronavirus when he was in Maldives. After spending a couple of days, he was rushed to Mumbai and was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital. He was being monitored continuously for three weeks but succumbed to the virus due to health complications.”

Chopra has worked as a creative producer on many of his brother’s films. He started his journey with Kareeb featuring Bobby Deol and Shabana Raza. He went to be a creative producer on many successful films like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots among others. His last project was Broken Horses which released in 2015.

The filmmaker is survived by his wife Namita Nayak Chopra who has worked in the film industry as a sound designer.

first published:July 08, 2021, 10:16 IST