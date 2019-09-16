Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes
Rumour has it that after split with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes is dating Vikas Gupta.
Rumour has it that after split with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes is dating Vikas Gupta.
The famous television producer and creative director Vikas Gupta, who was constantly under the spotlight because of his stint in Bigg Boss 11, has yet again hit headlines for his personal life. A recent report suggested that the producer is dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes.
The news came to the forefront when a picture of the two wearing the same coloured hoodie went viral. TV entertainment news portal Tellychakkar reached out to the television mogul and asked him whether or not he was dating the actress. To this, Gupta replied, "It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica."
Erica Fernandes has been constantly linked with her Kausautii co-star Parth Samthaan. The two have been spotted quite a few times on their respective social media. In a recent interview, Erica had strongly denied the rumours. "It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But, I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship. Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn’t mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city,” she said. Now rumour has it that she has broken up with Parth, and is dating Vikas.
Coming back to Vikas Gupta, he will be directing a new show, where Erica will be a lead actor. This was announced by Ekta Kapoor herself.
Check it out:
Vikas Gupta has produced youth-based shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Warrior High, Batch of 2017 etc. He has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Promises 'Mad Manoranjan' with Bigg Boss 13 Promo, Announces Launch Date
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge