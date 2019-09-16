Take the pledge to vote

Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes

Rumour has it that after split with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes is dating Vikas Gupta.

September 16, 2019
The famous television producer and creative director Vikas Gupta, who was constantly under the spotlight because of his stint in Bigg Boss 11, has yet again hit headlines for his personal life. A recent report suggested that the producer is dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes.

The news came to the forefront when a picture of the two wearing the same coloured hoodie went viral. TV entertainment news portal Tellychakkar reached out to the television mogul and asked him whether or not he was dating the actress. To this, Gupta replied, "It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica."

Erica Fernandes has been constantly linked with her Kausautii co-star Parth Samthaan. The two have been spotted quite a few times on their respective social media. In a recent interview, Erica had strongly denied the rumours. "It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But, I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship. Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn’t mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city,”  she said. Now rumour has it that she has broken up with Parth, and is dating Vikas.

Coming back to Vikas Gupta, he will be directing a new show, where Erica will be a lead actor. This was announced by Ekta Kapoor herself.

Check it out: 

Vikas Gupta has produced youth-based shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Warrior High, Batch of 2017 etc. He has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

