Producer Vikas Gupta's Name Struck Off Bigg Boss 14 Special Guest List: Report

Television producer Vikas Gupta, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, was slated to make a special appearance in the fourteenth season of the show along with Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. However, his name was reportedly struck off at the last moment by the makers.

Talking to Times of India, a source said, "It is a mystery why Vikas' name was struck off, more or less at the last minute. One wonders who did this to him and why. It was not in good taste, especially if you consider that his presence in the last 3 seasons- Season 11, 12 and 13 garnered good Trp."

The producer himself confirmed the news to the publication. Vikas said, "Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14 and I was game for it. Seems, they changed their mind. I am not going now. But it's okay."

The publication also stated that Vikas had put a few projects on the back-burner for his Bigg Boss 14 appearance. While Vikas made a guest appearance in season 12, he also represented contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee in season 13, after she suffered from a back injury.

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

In June of 2020, Vikas made headlines after coming out as bi-sexual. He also made allegations against Shilpa Shinde, Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma saying the the three made a conspiracy to malign his image in the industry. He further said that the actors forced him to come out.