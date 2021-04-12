Producers Get Crew Tested for COVID-19 As Per IFTPC Guidelines

Producers of all ongoing projects were asked to conduct RT-PCR/Antigen tests on the entire crew by the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) recently. Accordingly, the producers have conducted tests in the last two days and submitted the reports. More than 9,000 tests have been conducted from the 90 shows which are being shot currently. These tests will be repeated after 15 days as per the Break the Chain guidelines.

The IFTPC has also insisted that the antigen tests shall be done every week for additional safety.

J.D. Majethia, Chairman TV & Web wing, said: “The broadcasters have graciously borne the cost of the test. All the guidelines are followed scrupulously and the producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble of the sets and post-production facilities for total safety."

Majethia elaborated that the work on bio-bubble has already commenced and will fructify in a couple of days.

“I hope in view of the stringent measures adopted by the industry, the government will not impose any lockdown on the industry. The industry is doing a good job by continuously producing entertaining shows which help people stay at home and bring relief to their stressful lives while they are confined to their homes totally," he says.

He hopes that the government will not impose a lockdown on the entertainment industry.

“We are in fact frontline workers helping the government to people stay at home. Our stories keep them entertained and help them to keep stress and depression at bay," he said.

The reports of the tests conducted are awaited.

