English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Producers Guild of India Introduces Online Approval System for Animal Use in Film and TV
The official statement was issued by Producers Guild of India. The online approval system is in collaboration with the Animal Welfare Board of India.
Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Junglee.
Loading...
Producers Guild of India has issued an official statement stating that film, TV and web programs scenes which require animals for their shoot in India may seek approval online. The online system was put into effect from today and the workshops for the same will commence from tomorrow, May 8. The initiative comes through the joint collaboration of the Guild and Animal Welfare Board of India. Siddharth Roy Kapur serves as the president of the Guild.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with the filmmaking world writing, "Shooting with animals in films, TV, web programs in India: Online approval process now active... Workshop tomorrow [8 May 2019]... Here's the official statement."
The statement clearly states that the Animal Welfare Board has decided to organise workshops in various locations in the country that will create awareness among animal owners. Dr Neelam Bala's, Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India, statement read, "We are happy to launch the new online approval system which we believe will address Industry's concerns on approval delays and transparency."
She added, "We are extremely happy to partner with Industry bodies such as Producers Guild of India who have been relentlessly pursuing the board to come up with a simplified and efficient system of obtaining permissions."
Read full statement here:
The scenes that require animals for shooting can only be shot after obtaining prior permission from the concerned bodies. The online system will hasten the process of getting the required formalities done.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with the filmmaking world writing, "Shooting with animals in films, TV, web programs in India: Online approval process now active... Workshop tomorrow [8 May 2019]... Here's the official statement."
The statement clearly states that the Animal Welfare Board has decided to organise workshops in various locations in the country that will create awareness among animal owners. Dr Neelam Bala's, Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India, statement read, "We are happy to launch the new online approval system which we believe will address Industry's concerns on approval delays and transparency."
She added, "We are extremely happy to partner with Industry bodies such as Producers Guild of India who have been relentlessly pursuing the board to come up with a simplified and efficient system of obtaining permissions."
Read full statement here:
Shooting with animals in films, TV, web programs in India: Online approval process now active... Workshop tomorrow [8 May 2019]... Here's the official statement: pic.twitter.com/wD1tbOOHbZ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2019
The scenes that require animals for shooting can only be shot after obtaining prior permission from the concerned bodies. The online system will hasten the process of getting the required formalities done.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- WWE Star John Cena Becomes a Part of the Fast and Furious Franchise
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results