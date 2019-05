Producers Guild of India Introduces Online Approval System for Animal Use in Film and TV

Shooting with animals in films, TV, web programs in India: Online approval process now active... Workshop tomorrow [8 May 2019]... Here's the official statement: pic.twitter.com/wD1tbOOHbZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2019

Producers Guild of India has issued an official statement stating that film, TV and web programs scenes which require animals for their shoot in India may seek approval online. The online system was put into effect from today and the workshops for the same will commence from tomorrow, May 8. The initiative comes through the joint collaboration of the Guild and Animal Welfare Board of India. Siddharth Roy Kapur serves as the president of the Guild.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with the filmmaking world writing, "Shooting with animals in films, TV, web programs in India: Online approval process now active... Workshop tomorrow [8 May 2019]... Here's the official statement."The statement clearly states that the Animal Welfare Board has decided to organise workshops in various locations in the country that will create awareness among animal owners. Dr Neelam Bala's, Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India, statement read, "We are happy to launch the new online approval system which we believe will address Industry's concerns on approval delays and transparency."She added, "We are extremely happy to partner with Industry bodies such as Producers Guild of India who have been relentlessly pursuing the board to come up with a simplified and efficient system of obtaining permissions."Read full statement here:The scenes that require animals for shooting can only be shot after obtaining prior permission from the concerned bodies. The online system will hasten the process of getting the required formalities done.Follow @News18Movies for more