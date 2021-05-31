Producers Guild of India Organises Mass Vaccination Camp for its Members Starting June 1

The film industry has suffered a major blow during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as shooting has been limited or stopped altogether. Amid this crisis, The Producers Guild of India has started the initiative to vaccinate its members, their employees and the cast and crew of their productions to help the industry get back on its feet again.

Taking to their official Twitter account, PGI announced the news and informed that the vaccination drive will be launched from June 1, and the vaccination drive will be held at Mehboob Studios. The media release read, “The Producers Guild of India (PGI), the premier association of the leading Indian film, television and digital content producers will launch tomorrow a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews. Through these camps, thousands of production house personnel and crews will be vaccinated over the multi-day drive being held at Mehboob Studios, starting June 1, 2021."

Producers Guild of India organizes vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/Q1KDz14Tad— Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) May 31, 2021

“By now it is an established fact that mass vaccination is the only effective weapon in the long and deadly war against the Coronavirus that has ravaged the nation as also its entertainment industry. It is hoped that this camp shall contribute to the national mission of attaining universal vaccination and also facilitate safer shooting and content production," it continued.

PGI’s president Siddharth Roy Kapur said in a statement, “An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out singlehandedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible. In particular from our members Excel Entertainment who played a pivotal role in securing the vaccines and Mehboob Productions who very generously offered complimentary use of the spacious Mehboob Studios. We are happy that we are able to provide this facility to our members, their employees and the cast and crew of their productions as we work to get the industry back on its feet again in the weeks ahead."

Prior to this, Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra pledged to initiate a vaccination drive to vaccinate almost 30, 000 daily wagers.

