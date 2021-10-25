Producers Guild of India Slams Violent Attack on Sets of Aashram 2, Calls for Immediate Action

After Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the set of the third season of web-series ‘Aashram’ in Bhopal, the Producers Guild of India have issued a statement condemning the violent act. The statement said, “The Producers Guild of India strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew involved in the production of the series Aashram in Bhopal. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity".

The statement concluded with an appeal to the relevant authorities to “take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of these acts of violence and to bring them to justice."

Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the sets of the web series and also threw ink on producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly. Windscreens of two buses of the crew were also broken in stone-pelting, according to the police. They also threatened that they would not allow the shooting of this web series further.

Bajrang Dal activists also raised slogans against Prakash Jha and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who plays the lead role in the web-series Ashram, accusing them of hurting the Hindu sentiments, eyewitnesses said. Talking to reporters, Bajrang Dal’s state convener Sushil Surhele said the activists of his organisation will not allow the shooting of ‘Ashram’ in Bhopal. “Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series," he said. Will Jha dare to make such a web series on other religions, he asked.

“We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies," he added. So far, no statement has been issued on behalf of Prakash Jha. Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.