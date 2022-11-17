Producers of Suniel Shetty, Anurag Kashyap’s File No 323 React as Makers Get Notice From Mehul Choksi

Anurag Kashyap and Suniel Shetty-starrer, File No 323, has begun making ripples even before shooting has started. The movie has become embroiled in legal trouble, with a cease and desist order already served by Mehul Choksi, reported ETimes. The film, reports suggest, is inspired by the lives of alleged Indian financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. Choksi's name has also popped up in connection with articles about the upcoming movie. Alleging that the reports about the film are tarnishing his reputation, Choksi has taken the matter to court.

Choksi's lawyer, Ayush Jindal, has issued a notice to individuals involved in the production of the movie, including director Karthik K, in an effort to act on the alleged defamation. The notice has called upon the producers of File No 323 to cease and desist from writing, filming, and production of what they have called misleading, unsubstantiated, and false movies against Choksi in any format. The notice further demands that the production team indicate the termination of all work related to the proposed movie within 72 hours. Further, Choksi, via his lawyer, has demanded a public apology from the producers.

The movie's producers, Kalol Das and Parth Rawal, have denied that the movie is a reference to Choksi, and have called his claims of defamation misplaced. “We are going to present a story based on facts available in the public domain. Our film is not going to malign anyone's image, it is going to present well-researched facts and information about economic offenders," they told ETimes.

Reports suggest that Kashyap will be depicting the role of Vijay Mallya in File No. 323, while Shetty will act the part of a Chartered Accountant. The film's shooting is set to begin on November 20.

Das said the movie is not a biopic on Mallya, Modi, or Choksi. Rather, it is a medium to narrate a story about people involved in economic offences against the general public of India. Das and Rawal have decided to issue a legal reply to the notice. The film's production is on track, for now, they said.

