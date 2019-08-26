Producers Were not Casting Me Because They Thought I was Sheer Bad Luck: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the success of her film Mission Mangal. The film, which traces the story of the scientists behind the Mangalyaan Mission, made 160 crores in two weeks at the box office. Taapsee, who has now established her name in the industry with films like Pink, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mulk and Game Over, was struggling with her career not too long ago.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up about struggles of being from a non-Bollywood background. “When you’re not from a film background and work to carve a niche, people try and paint a different image about the film industry. I was told, ‘Everyone will pounce upon you or take advantage of you’. And if you enter the industry, you’d have to bend backwards or do things against your morals. It was a scary image for a girl who was sitting in Delhi having a middle-class life,” Taapsee said.

The actress also recalled the initial days of her career when she did films in the South. The actor said that a lot of her films tanked and she was called 'bad luck'.

“The producers were not casting me because they thought my five scenes and two songs in the film made a hell lot of difference to the film’s result because I’m sheer bad luck. That was really hurtful and scary because it questioned my credibility and existence at a point. But thank God, that part didn’t take over me and I survived,” she said.

The actor will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, a film about Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the oldest sharpshooters in India from Uttar Pradesh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha. Saand Ki Aankh is set to release on October 25, 2019.

