Production Begins on Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon, Here are Cast Details

After beguiling a global audience with their blockbuster hit Game of Thrones, the makers of the series are all set to start working on the series prequel titled House of the Dragon.On Monday, the official Instagram page of the upcoming series posted a few glimpses of the cast attending the table reading session of the script. According to HBO, House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, will depict the story of House Targaryen and will air on HBO and its OTT platform HBO Max.The GoT series had not delved into the back story of Khaleesi or Daenerys Targaryen and her lineage that was driven to extinction. And with this prequel, viewers will get a chance to learn how the Targaryen house originated with its fire breathing dragons.The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and will tell the story of House Targaryen and takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Starring in the show will be Paddy Considine who will play the role of King Viserys Targaryen, a good man who will eventually find it hard to survive in Westeros. Actress Olivia Cooke will be seen as Alicent Hightower, while Emma D’Arcy will play the first-born Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith will be seen as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The show will be run by Martin Sapochnik and Ryan Condal who are the co-creators on the series. HBO mentioned on its website that the duo will also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt. Director of six Game of Thrones episodes, Martin had won Emmy for the ninth episode of sixth season, Battle of the Bastards. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for directing the third episode of eighth season The Long Nightand won the Emmy for Best Drama Series as an executive producer for the final season that aired in 2019.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here