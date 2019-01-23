English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Production Company Backed by Reliance Entertainment Bags 10 Oscar Nominations For 3 Films
Green Book, First Man and Ready Player One, three films backed by Reliance Entertainment's American production company Amblin have bagged a total of 10 Oscar nominations this year.
Three films - Green Book, First Man and Ready Player One - backed by Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment's American production company Amblin Entertainment, have scored a total of 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards.
Amblin Entertainment is a film and television production company founded by filmmaker Steven Spielberg. It is a joint venture with Reliance Entertainment, apart from Participant Media and Entertainment One.
Green Book finds a spot in five categories: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Viggo Mortensen), Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), Best Original Screenplay (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly) and Best Film Editing (Patrick J Jon Vito).
The film is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between a working class Italian-American bouncer who becomes a driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960's American South.
First Man, which features Ryan Gosling in the role of astronaut Neil Armstrong, has landed four nominations which tilt towards the technical aspects of filmmaker. It stands a chance to win in the Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas), Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects categories.
There's also Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One, also backed by Warner Bros. It is nominated in the Visual Effects category.
"It is exciting news, and truly says a lot about how a compelling story always works. We are extremely proud to be associated with both these films and we hope for the best," Shibashish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, told IANS.
Amblin also put out several tweets about the multiple nominations the films received.
The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24, and will be aired in India on Star Movies.
It’s been a long road to this moment, and we’re so happy to have seen our film @greenbookmovie lovingly embraced by so many all along the way. Our congratulations to Peter Farrelly and his team on 5 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. @TheAcademy @farrellybros pic.twitter.com/bzk3cosYxk— Amblin (@amblin) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to our stellar production teams on @FirstManMovie for their 4 Academy Award nominations. We’re to the moon with pride! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/KBMJemvM7N— Amblin (@amblin) January 22, 2019
The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24, and will be aired in India on Star Movies.
