Production House, Owned by Rana Dagubbati's Father, Acquires Remake Rights of Maanaadu

Suresh Productions, owned by Rana Dagubbati’s father, has acquired the remake rights of the recently released Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu. The production house has got the remake rights of the film in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It has also got the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu, Suresh Productions shared on Twitter.

“Suresh productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu," the production house said in its tweet on January 6. Suresh Productions is owned by Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Daggubati and is a Telugu film production and distribution company.

Suresh Akmatchi produced Maanaadu starring Simbu and SJ Suryah. The director of the film is Venkat Prabhu while the music composer is Yuvan Shankar raja. The film’s star cast also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, SA Chandrasekhar, Vaagai Chandrasekhar, Y Gee Mahendran, Premgi, Karunakaran and Manoj Bharathiraja. The movie was released in November 2021.

Maanaadu is currently available for streaming on Sony Liv. The story of the film revolves around a time loop.

The film was an instant hit among cinema lovers, and now the film will have its remake in other languages as well.

