Bollywood actress Kajol has kept us hooked umpteen times with her quirky statements, infectious laughs, and spontaneous personality. When not impressing fans with her superb acting prowess, then the DDLJ star can be found giving the audience a good laugh with unconventional responses. Naturally, Kajol garnered a slew of admirers in a short period. British-Pakistani actor, Alyy Khan who featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2, is also one of Kajol’s numerous fans. In a recent podcast with YouTuber Nadir Ali, Alyy recounted an intimate scene he performed with the B-town diva, for their upcoming web series The Good Wife.

Alyy confessed that he harboured a huge ‘crush’ on Kajol since the 90s, dying to work with her. And, the opportunity arrived with The Good Wife. Recalling the particular kissing scene, the 54-year-old revealed, “Toh iss saal Kajol ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila as her boyfriend, jismein kissing scene bhi tha. Ek smooch tha, french kiss tha, according to the script.”

Alyy further added that before the kissing scene, both of them discussed the shot. The director even decided to film the sequence in a closed room, with only a handful of the crew members present, so that both the actors feel more comfortable. The Don 2 star also shared snippets of the web series, more specifically about what led to the kiss.

Alyy explained that in the web series, he is playing the role of Kajol’s on-screen former lover and present boss. Over the duration, their once-buried love blossoms again, and the duo ends up kissing each other.

The Good Wife, which is the remake of Robert and Michelle King’s series of the same name, is produced by Kajol’s husband-actor Ajay Devgan. Additionally, the kiss between Alyy and Kajol happened at a time when Ajay was not present on the set. However, Alyy confirmed that the particular scene was shot with absolute professionalism. They also rehearsed the same, 3-4 times prior, so there was no need of taking retakes.

“Ek paise ki sharmindagi, ya embarrassment, ya hichkichana, kuch nahin. Itne professional tareeke se woh shoot hua hai. Aur jab humne shoot kar liya kyunki 3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya kiss ka, itni perfect tareeke se shoot hua ki humne shot diya aur hum dono monitor pe aaye aur dono objectively dekh rahe hain,” said Alyy.

“Aur maine usko kaha, ‘Tu khush? You are happy? Ya, I think I like it.’ Kajol ne mujhe kaha, ‘Thank you my darling.’ Toh usmein koi aisi sexual vibe hi nahin thi bilkul professionalism boss,” he added.

Directed by Suparn Verma, The Good Wife boasts a cast ensemble of Kajol, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali, Sheeba Chaddha, and Manasvi Mamgai in pivotal roles.

