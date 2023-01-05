Project K: Deepika Padukone Is a Warrior In First Look Prabhas-led Film, Fans Compare It With Dune

Deepika Padukone’s fans are in for a number of treats on her birthday. While Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of the actress from their upcoming release Pathaan, the team of Project K also unveiled the first look of the diva from the Prabhas-headlined film on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

In the picture, Deepika was seen standing against the sun, dressed as what appears to be a warrior. Although her face is not visible, she appears to have a number of bandages wrapped around her arms. The poster featured the words: “A hope in the dark" along with the birthday wish, “Happy birthday Deepika, team Project K."

Prabhas also shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes!" Although the poster was different from the ones released by the team in the past, it reminded a lot of fans on Twitter and other social media platforms of Hollywood film Dune’s poster.

“Why does this look straight out of Dune?" a fan tweeted. “It seems like a little bit dune…..is it," added another. “Giving dune vibes," a third fan added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. Besides Prabhas and Deepika, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata. The film’s release date has not been announced so far.

