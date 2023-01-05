CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » Movies » Project K: Deepika Padukone Is a Warrior In First Look Prabhas-led Film, Fans Compare It With Dune
1-MIN READ

Project K: Deepika Padukone Is a Warrior In First Look Prabhas-led Film, Fans Compare It With Dune

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 13:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K.

Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K.

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, the team of Project K and Prabhas shared the first look of the actress from the movie.

Deepika Padukone’s fans are in for a number of treats on her birthday. While Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of the actress from their upcoming release Pathaan, the team of Project K also unveiled the first look of the diva from the Prabhas-headlined film on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

In the picture, Deepika was seen standing against the sun, dressed as what appears to be a warrior. Although her face is not visible, she appears to have a number of bandages wrapped around her arms. The poster featured the words: “A hope in the dark" along with the birthday wish, “Happy birthday Deepika, team Project K."

Prabhas also shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes!" Although the poster was different from the ones released by the team in the past, it reminded a lot of fans on Twitter and other social media platforms of Hollywood film Dune’s poster.

RELATED NEWS

“Why does this look straight out of Dune?" a fan tweeted. “It seems like a little bit dune…..is it," added another. “Giving dune vibes," a third fan added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. Besides Prabhas and Deepika, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata. The film’s release date has not been announced so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. Prabhas
  4. regional cinema
first published:January 05, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated:January 05, 2023, 13:38 IST
Read More