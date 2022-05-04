Project K: Prabhas Resumes Shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Pan-world film

Prabhas has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Project K. The actor, after Radhe Shyam, took a break from his work schedule. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This is the first time this trio will be seen on screen together. Project K, Nag Ashwin’s pan-world movie, has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Prabhas had earlier shared hsi excitement about shooting with Amitabh Bachchan. Along with a picture of the actor, Prabhas wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of Project K today with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, sir.”

Amitabh Bachchan has also expressed his delight on sharing the shooting floor with Prabhas. “First day .. first shot .. the first film with the ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility…To imbibe to learn.”

T 4196 - … first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

On Guru Purnima, last year, Prabhas shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote, “ On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema…It now begins.”

Prabhas has a number of movies lined up. He is a part of Saalar, which is directed by KGF 2 fame Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas also has the epic-saga Adipurush in his kitty. It will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Sail Ali Khan are also part of the film.

