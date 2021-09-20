'Project K' Preparations in Full Swing, Regular Shoot to Begin in November

Actor Prabhas and Nag Ashwin have started working on a big film called “Project K" at the time of Gurupurnima. This movie is a sci-fi and fantasy thriller, and now there is a new update on the film. The regular schedule of the film will start in November, and the main cast of the movie will be involved in the shoot. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the lead roles and it is said to be one of the most expensive projects in India. As per reports, Prabhas has allotted dates for the big-budget movie and he has allocated 200 days for the film.

It is being said that 90% of the shoot of the film will take place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and special sets of the film are already being set up by the makers. The producer of the film is Ashwanidutt and the cost of the film is huge at over Rs 500 crores. The music will be by Mickey Jay Meyer. As far as Prabhas is concerned, he is currently busy shooting a periodic love story called Radhe Shyam. The heroine opposite Prabhas in this film is Pooja Hegde.

Along with this, Prabhas has two more movies in the works. One of them is Salaar, which is being directed by Prashant Neel, Needless to say, the audience has a lot of expectations of the Prashant-Prabhas duo. Shruti Hassan will be seen opposite Prabhas in this movie. The actor will also be seen in the film Adipurush. The director of this film is Om Raut and the actor will be seen in the role of Rama. Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita while the character of Raavan will be played by Saif Ali Khan. The shooting of the film will be simultaneously done in Telugu and Hindi.

