Promo of Beast's First Single Arabic Kuthu Out, Lyrical Video To Be Released on This Date

The promo of the first single, Arabic Kuthu, from Beast is out and features music composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Nelson Dilipkumar, lyricist Sivakarthikeyan, and a cameo appearance by Vijay. The video is a laughter riot that leaves one excited for the complete song. Arabic Kuthu’s lyrical video will be released on 14 February, valentine’s day.

Director Nelson and music director Anirudh have an outrageously hilarious conversation about the song in the promo. In the video, Anirudh explained that he wanted to create an Arabic song for a long time. However, no director wanted one in their picture, and hence, he’s chosen to score Arabic Kuthu for Nelson’s film.

Nelson, taken aback, declares that all he wants is a Kuthu number. Anirudh persuades Nelson to combine Arabic and Kuthu by promising to compose an Arabic Kuthu tune. The fun does not stop here. Anirudh then insists that Nelson find him an Arabic-speaking lyricist. Nelson rushes out and calls a close friend, actor Sivakarthikeyan. Sivakarthikeyan soon joins the fun.

Sivakarthikeyan has written the lyrics for the song, which was then composed by Anirudh.

The promo video has already crossed 6 million views on youtube in just 16 hours since its release.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. It’s also her first film in Tamil after a nine-year hiatus. Beast, launched in March last year, is in the post-production stage. It is scheduled to be released in April of this year.

According to industry buzz, the film will hit theatres on April 14 and clash with Kannada actor Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2.

Beast stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao in supporting roles.

Sun Pictures is producing the film. The trade pundits are already predicting a box office smash.

