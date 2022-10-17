Promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Day 8 Out, Know First Nominations of The Season

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, which premiered on October 6 is in its second week now. Twenty contestants entered the house while Tamil star Kamal Haasan returned to host like in the previous seasons. On the first day, the contestants in the Bigg Boss house were divided into four different clubs dedicated to a particular chore in the house and instructed accordingly.

Shivin Ganesan was the kitchen team leader, VJ Kathiravan was the cleaning team leader, Janani was in charge of the utensil cleaning team and Amudavan headed the washroom cleaning group. All this resulted in nasty fights and arguments within just two days of the show’s initiation. While host Kamal Haasan took the housemates to task for the fight on Saturday’s episode, actress Myna Nandhini made a wildcard entry as the 21st contestant on the show.

Top showsha video

And now, the attention of viewers is on the first eviction of the season which is preceded by the first nomination procedure. Vijay Television has released a promo of the nomination task where each contestant goes to the conference room and nominates another contestant by name for eviction.

Ayesha mentioned Shivin and Vikraman. Robert mentioned Ayesha and claimed that by being loud, she is attempting to control the situation. ADK named Shanti alleging she has a haughty demeanour and is trying to rule the scene. Queency was named by GP Muthu because he believed she had a tiny circle and didn’t connect with the other residents of the residence. Queency mentioned Rachita by name and claimed that Rachita had a face that hasn’t yet been exposed. Janani, Queency, Nivashini, and Vikraman are the four who stand nominated by most people.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here