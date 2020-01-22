Promo of Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad Starrer Shukranu Released
Shukranu is a humorous attempt on the grave issue of enforced sterilization in India imposed during the emergency period rule, 1970s.
Image: Instagram
The teaser of ZEE5 Original comedy film Shukranu: Hui Emotion ki Nasbandi starring Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur has been unveiled. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and helmed by national award-winning filmmaker Bishnu Dev Halder, the debut digital film will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on Valentine's Day.
Recently, the promo video of Shukranu was released by ZEE5 on Instagram. They captioned it as, "Shukranu Teaser. Duniya toh tumhara kaatna chahti hai. Ab Inder ki bhi kategi... arey, pyaar ki patang, premieres 14th February."
View this post on Instagram
Duniya toh tumhara kaatna chahti hai. Ab Inder ki bhi kategi... arey, pyaar ki patang. #Shukranu, premieres 14th February. #PyaarKiKatiPatang #AZEE5Original #ShukranuOnZEE5 @divyenndu @shwetabasuprasad11 @sheetalthakur @reliance.entertainment @bishnudevh @sarkarshibasish @agnihotri.sweta @rajesh_khattar @aakashdabhade8 @rajbhansali92 @sandeepnahar_official @vijayraazofficial
The clip begins with actor Vijay Raaz's voice saying that 1975 was a year where India was rapidly progressing but according to the government after 'parmanu' (atom) and 'keetanu' (germs), the new threat looming over the nation is 'shukranu' (sperm). The video ends with the words, "Khatre mein hai har mohalle ka shukranu (every neighbourhood's sperm is in danger)".
Earlier, in an interaction with PTI, director Bishnu Dev Halder had said, "The idea is to make people laugh while talking about a serious issue such as this. The story dives deep into the many comical situations the protagonist Inder, essayed by Divyenndu."
Shukranu is a humorous attempt on the grave issue of enforced sterilization in India imposed during the emergency period rule, 1970s. In Shukranu, Divyendu Sharma plays a common man, Inder who is forced to endure sterilization that affects his marriage and peace of mind as a result.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- OMG! Why is This Actor Holding Captain America's Vibranium Shield?
- Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma
- 'Hindustan ki Beti Hoon': Lucknow Protestor's Poem on Secularism is the Need of the Hour
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App