Promo of Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad Starrer Shukranu Released

The teaser of ZEE5 Original comedy film Shukranu: Hui Emotion ki Nasbandi starring Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur has been unveiled. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and helmed by national award-winning filmmaker Bishnu Dev Halder, the debut digital film will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on Valentine's Day.

Recently, the promo video of Shukranu was released by ZEE5 on Instagram. They captioned it as, "Shukranu Teaser. Duniya toh tumhara kaatna chahti hai. Ab Inder ki bhi kategi... arey, pyaar ki patang, premieres 14th February."

The clip begins with actor Vijay Raaz's voice saying that 1975 was a year where India was rapidly progressing but according to the government after 'parmanu' (atom) and 'keetanu' (germs), the new threat looming over the nation is 'shukranu' (sperm). The video ends with the words, "Khatre mein hai har mohalle ka shukranu (every neighbourhood's sperm is in danger)".

Earlier, in an interaction with PTI, director Bishnu Dev Halder had said, "The idea is to make people laugh while talking about a serious issue such as this. The story dives deep into the many comical situations the protagonist Inder, essayed by Divyenndu."

Shukranu is a humorous attempt on the grave issue of enforced sterilization in India imposed during the emergency period rule, 1970s. In Shukranu, Divyendu Sharma plays a common man, Inder who is forced to endure sterilization that affects his marriage and peace of mind as a result.

