Promo of Last Episode of Zee Marathi’s Devmanus 2 Reveals a Big Twist, Watch Here

The Marathi daily soap Devmanus 2, airing on Zee Marathi, is nearing the end of its run. Even close the climax, the serial has not lost its pace and the thrills. Interesting twists in the show have been taking place. While Ajith Kumar continued his murder spree, Inspector Jamkar was unable to apprehend him. Ajith was eventually seen in police custody, though, having been caught red handed in the act. But, Ajith has destroyed all of the available evidence against him. Jamkar must now gather fresh proof.

While viewers are anxious to know what lies in fate for him and how the serial will end, Zee Marathi has released a promo of the upcoming episode which will lead to a chilling climax. According to the promo, Ajith’s own accomplice turns against him.

Ajith’s closest friend and co-conspirator in all of his misdeeds, Dimple, is prepared to testify against him. The audience will now witness Dimpy’s apology while she confesses to all her crimes with Ajith Kumar. The serial will probably end with Ajith getting the death penalty and the audience is waiting eagerly for the climax.

There were long-running rumours that Devmanus 2 will cease to air due to poor TRPs. To make the series intriguing, more characters were included. The TRPs of the drama had also climbed following Inspector Jamkar’s arrival. But now, the serial is officially concluding. In its place, the serial Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi will be seen on Zee Marathi from September 12 at 10:30 PM. It is a supernatural show with elements of black magic. Actress Titeeksha Tawde will be seen in the lead role of a woman who can see the future.

