Promo of Mahesh Babu's 1st Single From Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Out; Song to Release on ...

The much-anticipated song, Kalaavathi, from the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is will be out on February 14.

The makers of the movie have released a promo video of the song ahead of the launch day, and fans can’t get over the chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

The Telugu action comedy has been written and directed by Parasuram. It is being jointly produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.

The movie features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju are playing supporting roles in it.

According to reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to be based on bank frauds, The film is set to release in April, clashing with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya at the box office.

The nephew of Mahesh Babu and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan will play the role of the younger version of Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the last phase of its shoot and a new schedule is expected to commence soon.

The romantic song has been sung by Sid Sriram, while S Thaman has composed music for the same. The promo videos offer a glimpse of romance between Mahesh and Keerthy.

Mahesh Babu has shared the promotional video of the song on his official Twitter account and the superstar is looking as attractive as ever.

Recently Mahesh Babu also began filming for director Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming film SSMB28. It will be the third movie of Mahesh Babu with Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde will play the female lead alongside him. The two actors were previously spotted in the film Maharshi.

The promo video of Kalaavathi has garnered more than five million views and 4.3 lakh likes on YouTube till now.

