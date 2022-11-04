Promo of Ranjithame Song From Vijay's Varisu Crosses 1 Mn Views in An Hour

Amid much anticipation, Thalapathy Vijay’s first song from Varisu, titled Ranjithame, finally received a release date. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the promo of the dance number and announced that the full song will be out on November 5. The Ranjithame promo revealed that Vijay has also lent his vocals to the peppy track, in addition to flaunting his energetic dance moves in the upcoming music video.

Ranjithame has been co-sung by MM Manasi, while its lyrics have been penned by Vivek. The foot-tapping number has been composed by Thaman S. The Tamil song’s promo gives a glimpse of Vijay’s impressive performance as he is seen matching difficult steps with two background dancers. Ranjithame appears to be a fun dance number, which is likely to emerge as a chartbuster. And, the response to its promo is a testament to the same.

Within an hour of its release, Ranjithame’s promo garnered more than one million views on YouTube. It is also currently trending on YouTube Music. Upon watching the promo, fans flocked to its comments section to shower Thalapathy Vijay with oodles or praises. One user gushed, “Thalapathy is not only an actor, but he is also a dancer, singer, MASTER, and a multi-talented person. Love you Thalapathy.” “Thalapathiy is not a record breaker. He is also a record creator,” remarked another.

Written and directed by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The Tamil film, which is touted to be a family entertainer, will also be released in Telugu under the title Varasudu. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2023.

