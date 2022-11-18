Promo of Unstoppable With NBK 2’s Latest Episode Out; Know Guests

Unstoppable with NBK has maintained viewers’ interest since its premiere. Throughout the first season, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who hosts the programme, captured the hearts of millions of people. He has entertained audiences with his on-screen antics in Telugu movies for a long time. The actor eventually branched out into other entertainment industries and launched his chat show called Unstoppable with NBK on Aha, a digital streaming platform. The talk show reached the highest rating on IMDb.

Recently, Aha shared a promo for the upcoming episode of Unstoppable Season 2. Episode 4 will refresh some old memories of Nandamuri with his school friends. The chat show will be attended by K.R. Suresh Reddy, former speaker of the Andhra Pradesh assembly, and Kiran Kumar Reddy, former CM of Andhra Pradesh. In the second half of the show, Vani Rani actress Radhika Sarathkumar will join the trio. The episode will premiere on November 25.

Earlier, the episode of Unstoppable was delayed. Although no reason was shared by the digital streaming platform. The episode featured legendary actress Dhanya Balakrishna, her current co-star and actress Shruti Haasan with actress Ramya Krishnan from the Baahubali franchise.

The program’s premiere was a unique one. It came with a creative theme song that matches the tempo of the show.

The show’s host engages in interesting conversations with the talk show guests. New celebrities appear as guests in every episode. NBK dons his recognisable avatar to entertain both visitors and fans with his onscreen shenanigans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here