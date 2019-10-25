Promo of Virat Kohli as Superhero Super V Released, Watch Here

Recently it was announced that cricketer Virat Kohli will soon be seen in an animated superhero avatar on the small screen in a series titled, Super V. The series aimed at kids will premiere on Kohli's birthday, November 5. In the animated show, Kohli is imagined in a completely different avatar as a teen superhero named Super V. The character is inspired by Virat. The series marks Star India Network's venturing into coming-of-age superhero animation.

On Thursday, Virat took to social media to share the promo of the same. Sharing the video, he wrote, "This superhero is capable of doing things even I can't! Watch the brand-new animated series #SuperV airing on my birthday."

Earlier at the launch event, Virat said that he's positive that the show will engage the younger audience. "As a kid, I was always fascinated with superheroes and animation is one of the best mediums to reach out to younger audiences. With Star India's extensive reach, I am positive that the show will entertain and engage viewers across age groups," Kohli said.

"Super V is an exciting series that shall captivate viewers' interest with its unique storytelling and lovable characters. With the tagline of 'Let's Play', it's also an attempt to inspire kids to be more active," he added.

Every episode of the 13-part series will come with a promise of humour, action and drama. The weekly show will narrate story of how a teenager at the cusp of adulthood finds his identity between aspirations, parental expectations, and peer pressures.

Kohli will conclude every episode with a message to his young fans summarising the key takeaway from the story.

