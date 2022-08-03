Promo of Viruman’s Madura Veeran Song Out; Audio Launch on August 3

The much anticipated audio launch of Viruman’s Madura Veeran song is scheduled to happen on August 3. The promo of the Madura Veeran was launched on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South on Monday. The video stars Karthi and Aditi Shankar. The song has been written by Raju Murugan, while Yuvan Shankar Raja and Aditi Shankar have given vocals to the love song.

Watch the promo here-

Fans are loving the song and are excited about the release. Moreover, Aditi’s fans are astonished to listen to her voice in Madura Veeran. A user wrote, “This song is a sure shot hit. Yuvan and Aditi’s voice is so clear and adds a kick to the song. Soooper.’’ Another wrote, “Annan Yuvan Shankar Raja’s voice is the best. These days I listen to his songs only. Will soon add this also to my playlist.’’

The makers of Viruman released another song, titled Kanja Poovu Kannala earlier. The lyrics of Kanja Poovu Kannala were penned by Karumathur Manimaran.

Viruman is touted to be a family drama set in a village. For the shooting, the crew travelled extensively to the regions of Theni and Madurai. Viruman starrs Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Karunas. The director’s daughter Aditi Shankar will play a role against Karthi.

On the management front, it is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D entertainment banner. This is the second collaboration between Karthi and Muthaiya.

On the work front, Karthi is awaiting the release of his magnum opus and big-budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and will hit the theatres in September.

