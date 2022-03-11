Promo Shows Priyanka Deshpande Back as Anchor of Super Singer 8

Super Singer is one of the most successful shows on Vijay TV for many years. Many of those who competed on the Tamil singing reality show have now become quite popular playback singers in the film industry. The eighth season of the show is currently airing on Vijay TV with the same pomp and grandeur like its previous seasons. However, another aspect of the reality show that helped it reach great fame was anchor Priyanka Deshpande. Dubbed as Super Priyanka by her fans, she hosted several seasons of the show and was loved by all.

When Priyanka joined Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as a contestant, she left the show and Myna Nandhini took over as the anchor along with Ma Ka Pa Anand.

Now, the latest promo shared by Vijay TV on its YouTube channel shows Priyanka has re-joined the show after her stint at Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Recently, there were rumours that Priyanka has left the show permanently. But, the latest promo puts all speculations to an end.

The recently released promo shows Priyanka hosting the show along with Qureshi, who seems to have replaced Ma Ka Pa.

Priyanka was born into a middle-class family in Karnataka and began her career with Zee TV before moving on to Sun Network as a VJ. Vijay TV offered Priyanka additional opportunities to present reality series as her career evolved, allowing her to achieve star anchor status in the industry. Priyanka was also awarded the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for Best Female Anchor in 2016 for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

