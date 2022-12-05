Promo Song Of The Film Momo In Dubai Released, Take A Look

Debutante director Ameen Aslam’s upcoming venture, Momo in Dubai, has been in the headlines since it was announced. The film has already created excitement among movie enthusiasts. It is slowly heading toward its theatrical release. Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the movie’s promo song, which is currently creating a buzz all over social media.

A few days earlier, Ameen revealed the second poster of the movie on his official Instagram page. Sharing the poster, the director wrote: “Momo In Dubai Coming Soon In Cinemas!”

The poster features a child riding a bicycle in the animated streets of Dubai. He has a big smile on his face. A group of adults can also be seen behind the kid.

Earlier, the team revealed the first-look poster of this Malayalam drama on November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The film stars a huge cast including Anu Sithara as the female lead, along with Mollywood star Aneesh G Menon, Hareesh Kanaran, Najin, Arafa Rahman and Aju Varghese. Momo In Dubai is bankrolled by Zakariya Mohammed, Harris Desom and PB Anish, under the banners of Imagine Cinemas, Cross Border Camera and Beyond Studios.

The scripting of the film is done by Ashif Kakkodi and Zakariya Mohammed, while the cinematography is handled by Sajith Purushan. The music of Momo in Dubai is composed by Jassie Gift and Gafoor M Khayam.

However, the shooting of the film has recently been completed in Dubai. Now, the viewers are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the movie’s release date.

