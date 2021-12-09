Promo: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Has Fun With Big B on KBC 13 Sets

The team of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ will make an appearance on the sets of KBC 13 this Friday. Many promos of the episode have already been aired, sending fans into a tizzy. Amid this, a lot of funny videos of Jethalal, Popatlal and Champaklal are also going viral. In one such video, Jethalal is seen getting lost in dreams of romancing Babita while playing the game. His reverie is broken by Big B, who asks him to come back to the game.

This promo of KBC 13 begins with a shot of Jethalal and Babita Ji. Jethalal is seen expressing his love for Babita with the poem ‘Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’. Babita is seen smiling and blushing hearing this. Before Jethalal could go further, Amitabh Bachhan’s voice comes booming in the background and Jethalal’s dream is broken.

In the next scene, Jethalal is seen muttering to himself while sitting with his eyes closed and head cast downwards.

After hearing the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, Jethalal slowly opens his eyes and looks in surprise. Big B then tells Jethalal, “Bhaisaab, brother… come back.” Hearing this, the audience starts laughing. And Babita Ji, sitting in the middle of the audience, also starts smiling. Big B then says, “I know that you had gone to look for your girlfriend, very sorry.”

In a different promo, Popatlal is seen entering the show and pleading before Amitabh Bachhan with folded hands. Amitabh is stunned to hear this. Popatlal, who is a journalist, is heard cracking jokes with Big B, which makes everyone laugh. Amitabh Bachhan is heard saying “Aye Shabash” to him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.