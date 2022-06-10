'Proof Walks Through BTS' History' Say Members, ARMYs Get Emotional Over Nostalgic 'Yet to Come' MV

Pop icons BTS released their new anthology album Proof today. The official music video of the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is also available now. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks.

The lead single included in CD1, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is a medium-tempo, alternative hip-hop track. Through this song, BTS take the past difficulties and challenges they faced in stride, and composedly sing that Your best moment is yet to come and Your tomorrow will shine brighter. The hearty melody and hopeful message sung in BTS’ soothing voices warm the hearts of listeners.

The official music video of “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” also depicts the journey BTS went through and expectations for the septet’s new chapter. Scenes in the music video are inspired by past music videos including “Just One Day,” “Boy In Luv,” “RUN,” “Intro : The most beautiful moment in life,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” “FAKE LOVE” and “No More Dream.” Reminiscing the past times leads to the present that BTS stand on now, and projects a new beginning as per the lyrics, “Best moment is yet to come.”

ARMYs have been getting nostalgic over the new music video as the visual references took them back in time to days of BTS’ struggle, success as a new band on the K-pop scene.

So many references, I'm with BTS since 2015 and I feel nostalgic with this MV, it's such a good feeling, so many good memories, the MV and the song are truly perfect! pic.twitter.com/CdGeW7qQgq — Sunflower ✽ (@VHoperfecct) June 10, 2022

ONE TIME FOR TWO TIME FOR

THE PRESENT THE PAST pic.twitter.com/Pi8AeuMs7J — rosy⁷ (@rosy_w_bts) June 10, 2022

ONE TIME FOR TWO TIME FOR

THE PRESENT THE PAST pic.twitter.com/Pi8AeuMs7J — rosy⁷ (@rosy_w_bts) June 10, 2022

You never walk alone pic.twitter.com/lURe7EPN1s — Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) June 10, 2022

Upon the album release, members of BTS expressed their thoughts and excitement:

RM said, “I feel thrilled every time we release new music for the first time. I hope many people will enjoy the album. Proof is a special album that closes the first chapter of BTS before going into our 10th year. We especially paid more attention to the lyrics as our message to our fans, ARMY who have been with us for nine years, is the key to this album.

Jin said, “Proof walks through BTS’ history, so it reminds me of nine-years of memories. This will be one of those albums I listen to a lot.” He added, “It will be fun to listen to the unreleased tracks.”

SUGA said, “We carefully finalized the order of the tracks as the album speaks of BTS’ history. My suggestion would be to listen to the album in the order.” He also mentioned, “We are honored to capture our nine-year journey in this album. Listening to the album will trace you back in memory and the paths BTS have walked.”

j-hope said, “I’m happy and excited that we are finally releasing a new album after a long time. I just want to enjoy the album with our ARMY. Proof is a chronicle of BTS and ARMY, and it is a special album as it contains all our memories together. It is the soul of BTS, so I hope many people like it!”

Jimin said, “I feel happy and strange at the same time as it’s been a while since we released a new album. Proof holds a special place in our hearts as it includes the past lead singles and previously unreleased tracks. While creating this album, we spent meaningful times together looking after one another and deeply connecting with one another.”

V said, “As the album represents our past nine years, this is a gift for our fans who have been supporting us and creating our history together.”

Jung Kook said, “It feels like we just finished writing a big book. As always, we gave a lot of thoughts into every detail of this album while working on it. It is a reflection of the time we spent together as BTS and the emotions we felt throughout our nine-year journey.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.