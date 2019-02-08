Propose Day: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How Raj Kundra Had Popped the Question in Paris 11 Years Ago
On Propose Day, Shilpa Shetty posted a throwback photo from the grand proposal Raj Kundra had planned for her in a Paris hotel 11 years ago.
Recalling his proposal as 'straight out of every girl's dream', Shilpa wrote, "Major throwback... this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ring under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then..."
Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a “ring” under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris♥️ ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then . Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9 ,Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud
Raj Kundra recently recreated the moment in his debut directorial project, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new video titled Teri Yaad, starring actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. In her post, Shilpa also shared a scene from the video and said, "Seeing you recreate that shot in Teri Yaad (your 1st directorial venture) just made me sooo mushy... lots of memories... Cookie, you are my valentine now and forever. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, loved you in the song... thank you for being part of it... you guys are so special!"
Shilpa and Raj married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan. Recently, Raj took up the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and penned a love note for his wife.
All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull
Shilpa, who was touched by Raj's love note, said that she knew that he was meant to be her destiny. She added how she wants to turn back time and meet him sooner.
She wrote, "Awwww @rajkundra9 There's a reason I saw you and fell soooo madly in love... I knew deep in my soul you were meant to be my destiny. You are the center of my world, reason for joy... my everything.. Wish I could turn back the clock, meet you sooner and love you more... but I'm just grateful I found you in this lifetime Yaaaay I'm a lucky gurl!! (sic)"
