Propose Day: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How Raj Kundra Had Popped the Question in Paris 11 Years Ago

Valentine's week officially kicked off with Rose Day yesterday, and couples are all set to celebrate the season of love. On February 8, which is celebrated as Propose Day, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a throwback photo from the time when Raj Kundra had popped the question to her.Recalling his proposal as 'straight out of every girl's dream', Shilpa wrote, "Major throwback... this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ring under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then..."Raj Kundra recently recreated the moment in his debut directorial project, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new video titled Teri Yaad, starring actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. In her post, Shilpa also shared a scene from the video and said, "Seeing you recreate that shot in Teri Yaad (your 1st directorial venture) just made me sooo mushy... lots of memories... Cookie, you are my valentine now and forever. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, loved you in the song... thank you for being part of it... you guys are so special!"Shilpa and Raj married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan. Recently, Raj took up the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and penned a love note for his wife.Shilpa, who was touched by Raj's love note, said that she knew that he was meant to be her destiny. She added how she wants to turn back time and meet him sooner.She wrote, "Awwww @rajkundra9 There's a reason I saw you and fell soooo madly in love... I knew deep in my soul you were meant to be my destiny. You are the center of my world, reason for joy... my everything.. Wish I could turn back the clock, meet you sooner and love you more... but I'm just grateful I found you in this lifetime Yaaaay I'm a lucky gurl!! (sic)"