Prosenjit Chatterjee Responds to Trolling Over 'Edited' Picture with Mother Teresa

Netizens blamed Prosenjit Chatterjee for editing out former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu from a picture he shared on Mother Teresa' birth anniversary.

Prosenjit Chatterjee who is generally refered as ‘industry’ by his fans was being trolled for a couple of days. On Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary, he posted a picture with her. After this, Prosenjit faced immense trolling. According to the netizens, the picture has been cropped before posting. Two more people were there in that picture. The superstar’s ex wife Debasree Roy and ex Chief Minister Mr Jyoti Basu were very much a part of that particular picture. According to the trolls, cropping ex CM’s picture is an offense and a superstar like Prosenjit shouldn’t have done this.

After so much being said in this matter Prosenjit made his point clear. On Saturday night, he posted an explanation of this incident in this social networking sites. He wrote, “I usually don’t response to trolls but felt it’s necessary this time since the picture in question involves people I have utmost respect for. Firstly, I did not crop the picture. It was forwarded I have received long back and thought of sharing it on Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary."

He also added, “Unlike what trolls state, I wholeheartedly believe that sharing a picture with a political figure in it doesn’t not make anyone affiliated to any party or dislike any party."

He also requested his fans to be kind in this tough time.

first published:August 29, 2021, 13:34 IST