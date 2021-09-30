Prosenjit Chatterjee Turned Down Maine Pyar Kiya for This Reason

The Bengali actor-turned-producer Prosenjit Chatterjee is among one of those artists of the country, who defines reinvention. Prosenjit, popularly known as Bumba among his followers, has almost achieved everything in Bengali cinema be - it crowd-pulling blockbuster movies or capturing the attention of the audience with his world-class acting skills. During his illustrative career, Prosenjit never worries about the position of the camera as he had ample belief in his acting skills.

However, despite all the fame and success that he has received in the Bengali cinema, even he has a few regrets about his career and would like to re-do a few things if given the chance.

Not many people are aware but Prosenjit Chatterjee was once offered a chance to feature in Sooraj Barjatya’s famous film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’ However, the actor turned down the role as he did not anticipate the success the film would go on to receive among the audience.

Interestingly, it was also Salman’s first hit movie.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Prosenjit in 2016 revealed that he was Barjatya’s first choice to play the character of ‘Prem’ in the film ahead of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

However, the refusal of Prosenjit had nothing to do with the role but it was rather about the commitment as the production team of the film wanted him to stay in Mumbai for six months for rehearsals and then for a year to shoot the movie.

“Sooraj Barjatya had offered me the film and even finalised it. But they wanted me to stay in Mumbai for six months for rehearsals and then live there for a year to shoot the film. Plus, I wasn’t very sure of Maine Pyar Kiya because the Barjatyas were making small films during that time,” Prosenjit had said in an earlier interview.

The national-award-winning actor tasted success in both commercial movies and parallel films. He has also hosted the Bengali version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.